Tuesday, 02 January 2024
Kolibri Global Energy Inc.

2025-12-22 03:09:58
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:25 AM EST - Kolibri Global Energy Inc.: Provided an operations update on its latest wells in its Tishomingo field in Oklahoma. The field, with the addition of the new Barnes and Velin wells, is currently producing over 6,000 Barrels of oil equivalent per day. This current production rate includes the offsetting wells that were shut in for the fracture stimulations, some of which are dewatering, while others are producing at higher rates than before being shut in. Kolibri Global Energy Inc. shares T are trading up $0.03 at $5.24.

Baystreet.ca

