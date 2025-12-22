Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:30 AM EST - Tilray Brands, Inc.: Will release its financial results for the second fiscal quarter which ended November 30, 2025, after the financial markets close on Thursday, January 8, 2026. Tilray Brands, Inc. shares T are trading down $0.43 at $14.88.

