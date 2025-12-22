Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
2025-12-22 03:09:58
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:36 AM EST - Baytex Energy Corp.: Announced its 2026 budget, three-year outlook, executive appointment and Board of Director changes. 2026 capital budget of $550 to $625 million, targeting 3% to 5% production growth and prioritizing meaningful shareholder returns. Improved sustaining breakeven price of US$52/bbl and strong liquidity position. Significant portion of Eagle Ford sale proceeds to be returned to shareholders; NCIB to resume, SIB under consideration, and annual dividend expected to be maintained. Updated $750-million credit facility extends maturity to 2030. Baytex Energy Corp. shares T are trading unchanged at $4.29.

Baystreet.ca

