403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Baytex Energy Corp.
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:36 AM EST - Baytex Energy Corp.: Announced its 2026 budget, three-year outlook, executive appointment and Board of Director changes. 2026 capital budget of $550 to $625 million, targeting 3% to 5% production growth and prioritizing meaningful shareholder returns. Improved sustaining breakeven price of US$52/bbl and strong liquidity position. Significant portion of Eagle Ford sale proceeds to be returned to shareholders; NCIB to resume, SIB under consideration, and annual dividend expected to be maintained. Updated $750-million credit facility extends maturity to 2030. Baytex Energy Corp. shares T are trading unchanged at $4.29.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment