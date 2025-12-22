403
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 11:47 AM EST - Dundee Corporation: And Westhaven Gold Corp. announced that on December 19, 2025 the parties entered into a definitive earn-in agreement granting Dundee the sole and exclusive right to acquire up to a 60% interest in Westhaven's Shovelnose Gold Project, Prospect Valley Gold Project, Skoonka Gold Project and Skoonka North Project located in the Spences Bridge Gold Belt of southern British Columbia upon the funding by Dundee of certain project expenditures totalling $85,000,000, including a firm commitment to invest at least $30,000,000. Dundee's interest in the Projects, when earned, will be held through a newly incorporated subsidiary of the Company. Dundee Corporation shares T.A are trading up $0.08 at $4.05.
