Belo Sun Mining Corp.


2025-12-22 03:09:58
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 11:49 AM EST - Belo Sun Mining Corp.: Announced a non-brokered private placement financing at a price of C$0.43 per Belo Sun common share for gross proceeds to the Company of up to US$30 million (C$41,343,000). Closing of the Offering remains subject to certain conditions, including the final approval of the Toronto Stock Exchange. Belo Sun Mining Corp. shares T are trading up $0.04 at $0.55.

