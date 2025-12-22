403
Stocks Up At Open
Canada's main stock index rose on Monday, led by mining stocks, starting off the holiday-shortened trading week.
The TSX gathered 178.71 points to begin a short week at 31,934.48.
The Canadian dollar progressed 0.22 cents to 72.73 cents U.S.
TSX has gained 1.2% this month as strength in financial and gold stocks has outweighed volatility in technology and energy stocks. It is also set to outperform the major Wall Street indexes this year with a 28.5% rise, its best yearly showing since 2009.
The Canadian economy has shown resilience in the face of a tariff dispute with the U.S. Investors now look forward to whether Prime Minister Mark Carney's fiscal stimulus would unlock billions of dollars in investment.
In corporate updates, Brookfield Corporation filed for a mixed shelf offering, not disclosing the size. The stock gained 54 cents in the first hour to $63.01.
On the economic schedule, Statistics Canada reported its industrial product price index increased 0.9% month over month in November and was up 6.1% year over year, while its raw materials price index increased 0.3% month over month and rose 6.4% year over year.
ON BAYSTREET
The TSX Venture Exchange barreled higher 25.07 points, or 2.6%, to 1,003.05.
Even so, all but three of the 12 TSX subgroups lost ground in the early going, with consumer staples down 1.1%, health-care ailing 1%, and utilities sliding 0.9%.
The three gainers were gold, shining 3.7% brighter, materials, up 3%, and energy, ahead 1.4%.
ON WALLSTREET
The S&P 500 rose on Monday, spurred by a rise in technology shares, to start a shortened holiday week.
The Dow Jones Industrials hiked 105.68 points, to open Monday at 48,240.57.
The much-broader index jumped 30.21 points to 6,864.71.
The NASDAQ leaped 124.40 points to 23,423.02.
Key stocks linked to artificial intelligence offered a boost to the broader market. Nvidia shares rose more than 1% after Reuters said the company is looking to begin shipments of its H200 chips to China by mid-February.
Meanwhile, Micron Technology gained 3%, and Oracle climbed more than 1%.
The New York Stock Exchange will close early on Wednesday at 1 p.m. ET on Christmas Eve and will be closed Thursday for Christmas Day.
Prices for the 10-year Treasury lost ground, raising yields to 4.17% from Friday's 4.15%. Treasury prices and yields move in opposite directions.
Oil prices increased $1.28 to $57.80.
Gold prices jumped $69.40 to $4,369.50.
