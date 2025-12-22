MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Digital Science's Dimensions Data Underpins Select Committee Report into U.S.- Funded Research and Foreign Influence

Cambridge, Massachusetts--(Newsfile Corp. - December 22, 2025) - Digital Science, a global technology company advancing research integrity, security, and impact, today affirmed its support for U.S. government efforts to safeguard taxpayer-funded research, following the release of a new investigative report by the Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party.

The Committee's report, Containment Breach: The U.S. Department of Energy's Failures in Research Security and Protecting Taxpayer-Funded Research from Foreign Exploitation, released last week, investigates U.S. government-funded research collaborations with entities linked to the Chinese military and other foreign entities that represent a national security threat.

The report contains numerous examples of U.S-funded research links with China's defense research and industrial base-including entities that appear on U.S. government national security entity lists-from June 2023 to June 2025, obtained by using Digital Science's Dimensions.

Dimensions is the world's largest interconnected global research database. The platform, which includes Dimensions Research Security, leverages AI to offer unmatched visibility for verifying researcher credentials in critical sectors like defense and high-tech research.

"Safeguarding U.S.-funded research starts with a fundamental understanding of the affiliations, funding, and collaborations of the researchers themselves. Dimensions provides trusted, comprehensive data to quickly identify hidden connections and potential risks," said Mark Franco, Vice President, Research Security & Intelligence, Digital Science.

"We are proud to support government agencies and oversight bodies with transparent, evidence-based insights that help protect U.S. Federal research investments while preserving the openness that drives scientific progress."

Foreign influence and the exploitation of open research systems are growing concerns for the U.S.; the committee's report highlights the importance of balancing "academic freedom and open science with national security interests". According to a recent congressional hearing of the Committee of Science, Space, and Technology, intellectual property theft and espionage cost the country $600 billion annually. This hearing also highlighted the need for government funding agencies to work together, the expansion of the American-born STEM talent pipeline, and the strengthening of analytic vetting and continuous monitoring.

"As a partner to several federal and defense agencies, Digital Science remains committed to supporting U.S. government stakeholders as they work to protect national interests, uphold research security, and ensure that taxpayer-funded research advances innovation without unintended risk. Together we will strengthen research security, integrity, and compliance," Franco said.

