Restart Life Receives Aggregate Gross Proceeds Of Approximately $590,000 From Warrant Exercises And Loan

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 22, 2025) - Restart Life Sciences Corp. (CSE: HEAL) (FSE: HN30) (OTC Pink: NMLSF) ("Restart Life" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has received aggregate gross proceeds of approximately CAD$590,000 through the exercise of previously issued common share purchase warrants and the closing of a corporate loan.

The Company reports that holders of previously issued warrants exercised an aggregate of 4,103,023 warrants for total gross proceeds of approximately $340,000 (the " Warrant Exercises "). Of this amount, the Company's Chief Executive Officer exercised 1,303,023 warrants for gross proceeds to the Company of approximately $130,000.

In addition, the Company has entered into an arm's length loan agreement pursuant to which the amount will be CAD$250,000 in principal funding (the " Loan Financing "). The loan bears interest at a rate of 12% per annum, payable monthly and has a term of twelve (12) months, and includes an option to renew upon mutual agreement of the parties. The loan is subject to customary terms and conditions.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the Warrant Exercises and Loan Financing to advance its previously announced binding letter of intent dated December 22, 2025 to acquire 100% of the capital of Holy Crap Foods Inc. from Happy Belly Food Group (CSE: HBFG) (the " Proposed Acquisition "), as well as advancing its intended Food Studies and for general working capital purposes, as further described in the Company's news releases dated December 22, 2025 and December 17, 2025. Completion of the Proposed Acquisition remains subject to customary conditions, including but not limited to the completion of satisfactory due diligence, the negotiation and entry into a definitive agreement, and applicable regulatory approvals, including the approval of the CSE.

Restart Life Sciences extends its appreciation to shareholders for their continued support as the Company advances its mission and executes on its strategic growth initiatives.

