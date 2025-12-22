MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) USDT on TRON Recognized as Accepted Fiat-Referenced Token in ADGM Acceptance Enhances Opportunities for Licensed Entities in ADGM; Validates TRON's Commitment to Regulatory Excellence and Financial Crime Prevention

Geneva, Switzerland--(Newsfile Corp. - December 22, 2025) - TRON DAO, the community-governed DAO dedicated to accelerating the decentralization of the internet through blockchain technology and decentralized applications (dApps), welcomes the acceptance of USDT on TRON by the Financial Services Regulatory Authority ("FSRA"), as an Accepted Fiat-Referenced Token (AFRT) in ADGM, the international financial centre of Abu Dhabi, the Capital of the United Arab Emirates (UAE). This approval enables Authorised Persons licensed by the FSRA of ADGM to use USDT on TRON in carrying out their regulated activities.







To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:



This recognition comes as the UAE continues to demonstrate global leadership in integrating traditional and digital finance. ADGM's progressive regulatory approach has positioned Abu Dhabi as a premier destination for blockchain innovation, fostering a thriving ecosystem that balances technological advancement with robust compliance frameworks.

USDT on TRON has become one of the most widely adopted stablecoin solutions globally, valued for its speed, efficiency, and low transaction costs. The FSRA's acceptance ensures that licensed entities in ADGM can now seamlessly integrate USDT on TRON into their approved services, supporting the diversification and modernization of the UAE's financial landscape.

This recognition validates TRON's commitment to regulatory cooperation, transparent governance, and industry-leading security standards. TRON continues to prioritize compliance and accountability, working proactively with global regulators to establish trusted infrastructure for digital assets.

"This milestone reflects TRON's unwavering dedication to building compliant, secure blockchain infrastructure that meets the highest regulatory standards," said John Hurston, General Counsel, U.S. for TRON DAO. "The FSRA's acceptance of USDT on TRON acknowledges not only the technical efficiency and scalability of our network, but also our comprehensive approach to decentralized governance and financial crime prevention. This has been demonstrated in part by the success of the T3 Financial Crime Unit, which works closely with global law enforcement to combat use of USDT on TRON for illicit purposes. We are honored to support the UAE's vision of creating responsible digital asset innovation."

About TRON DAO

TRON DAO is a community-governed DAO dedicated to accelerating the decentralization of the internet via blockchain technology and dApps.

Founded in September 2017, the TRON blockchain has experienced significant growth since its MainNet launch in May 2018. Until recently, TRON hosted the largest circulating supply of USD Tether (USDT) stablecoin, which currently exceeds $78 billion. As of December 2025, the TRON blockchain has recorded over 350 million in total user accounts, more than 12 billion in total transactions, and over $23 billion in total value locked (TVL), based on TRONSCAN. Recognized as the global settlement layer for stablecoin transactions and everyday purchases with proven success, TRON is "Moving Trillions, Empowering Billions."

