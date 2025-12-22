MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) AJN Resources Inc. Increases Private Placement Unit Offering

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 22, 2025) - AJN Resources Inc. (CSE: AJN) (FSE: 5AT) ( AJN or the Company ) announces that further to the Company's December 8, 2025 and December 11, 2025 news releases, the Company intends to further increase the number of units offered at $0.15/unit from up to 3,500,000 units to up to 5,000,000 units for gross proceeds of up to $750,000. Each unit will be comprised of one common share and one share purchase warrant, where each warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one additional common share at an exercise price of 25 cents per warrant share for a two-year period. The Company intends to close on this private placement by December 26, 2025. The securities issued in connection with the private placement will be subject to a four month hold period, in accordance with applicable securities laws. Proceeds from the private placement will be used for technical, legal and financial due diligence on Giro Goldfields and on the Giro Gold Project; negotiation, preparation and closing of a purchase agreement; and mineral exploration activities on the Giro Gold Project.

About AJN Resources Inc.

AJN is a junior exploration company. AJN's management and directors possess over 50 years of collective industry experience and have been very successful in the areas of exploration, financing and developing major mines throughout the world, with a focus on Africa.

