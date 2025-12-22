CSE Bulletin: Expiry - Giant Mining Corp. 31DEC2025 Warrants (BFG.WT.A)

(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp)
CSE Bulletin: Expiry - Giant Mining Corp. 31DEC2025 Warrants (BFG.A)
December 22, 2025 2:54 PM EST | Source: Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE)
Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - Le 22 décembre/December 2025) - Giant Mining Corp. 31DEC2025 Warrants listed on May 6, 2025 with an expiry date of December 31, 2025 will expire on December 31, 2025.
Settlement Terms: All trades on December 31 will be for cash same day.
The warrants will be halted at noon and delisted at market close December 31, 2025.
Giant Mining Corp. 31DEC2025 Les bons de souscription cotés le 6 mai 2025 avec une date d'expiration au 31 décembre 2025 expirera le 31 décembre 2025.
Conditions de règlement: Toute les transactions du 31 décembre seront en espèces le même jour.
Les bons de souscription seront arrêtés à midi et radiés à la clôture du marché le 31 décembre 2025.
| Delist Date/Date de Retrait:
| Le 31 DEC 2025
| Symbol/Symbole:
| BFG.A
If you have any questions or require further information please contact Listings at (416) 367-7340 or E-mail: ....
Si vous avez des questions ou si vous avez besoin d'informations supplémentaires, veuillez contacter
le service des inscriptions au 416 367-7340 ou par courriel à l'adresse: ....
Source: Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE)
MENAFN22122025004218003983ID1110513960
