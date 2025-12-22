There Are Countless Reasons Families Have Only One Child And They Won't Grow Up To Be Selfish Or Spoiled

MENAFN - The Conversation) Are you a parent to one child? Or are you considering having a child in the future, and wondering about what your family size should be?

Parents of only children are frequently asked when they are having another child, as if there is an expectation that they will be planning another – even though around 45% of families in the UK now have one child.

In research for my new book on only children, I asked over 3,000 parents who had one child about their reasons behind that decision. For some, having one child was a conscious choice. Parents enjoyed the lifestyle and balance that having one child brought, or wanted to limit their family for environmental reasons. Sometimes a difficult or distant relationship with their own sibling drove this choice.

Others, however, had wanted more than one child. Circumstances meant that they couldn't, or had decided not to, have another baby.

These reasons were often deeply personal. Some parents had difficulties conceiving. Some had experienced miscarriage, baby loss or bereavement, meaning that their only child was the only child here. Others had such a difficult pregnancy or traumatic birth that they could not physically or psychologically experience another pregnancy.

There are all kinds of reasons for a family to have one child. Rido/Shutterstock

The cost of living also affected decisions. Many had made the decision that they couldn't afford another child due to childcare, housing costs or job insecurity. Some had separated from the child's other parent or been bereaved. Health problems, for parents or their child, were common, including disability and serious illnesses such as cancer. Health problems, for parents or their child, were common, including disability and serious illnesses such as cancer.

Some mothers talked about how difficult they found the postnatal period, lack of sleep, feeding difficulties and loneliness, resulting in postnatal depression. Some wanted another baby but their partner did not, or parents had experienced significant disagreements in how to parent and care for a child.

Explaining and feeling that you need to justify reasons to family, friends or even strangers who feel entitled to ask, can clearly be distressing. What's more, parents of one child are likely to have heard that only children are at risk of being lonely, spoiled or being unable to make friends.

This is simply not true. These myths about one child families (a term many prefer to“only child”) have been around for a long time, but the evidence just isn't there.

Research on only children

The few studies that have shown differences for outcomes for children with or without siblings are often small, flawed, or conducted at a time when there was a lot of social and political pressure to have more children.

More recent research shows very little difference at all. Only children do not have poorer social skills. They are not more selfish or narcissistic. They aren't less happy in life. They may spend more time alone but are not more likely to describe themselves as lonely, which is an important distinction.

Only children aren't more selfish or lonely. mae_chaba/Shutterstock

In fact, only children often have slightly higher scores on self-esteem, emotional stability and contentment. Research shows small advantages in creativity, leadership, and curiosity. There is also a small advantage in motivation to achieve.

What affects childhood

Children's lives are affected by so many different factors. Where there is an absence of a sibling, a different, positive opportunity often fills it. Only children have more time to spend connecting with other family members of friends, more time for hobbies, more family money for activities that they prefer, or simply more focused time alone. Life might look different, but that doesn't mean it's worse.

Every child is made up of their own unique strengths and personality that is a culmination of genetics, home life and more. There are far more influential differences between only children's lives than the shared experience of not having a sibling.

One aspect people often worry about is whether only children will feel the strain in the future when looking after ageing parents. Although some people find great support in their siblings, one study found that adult children may leave care or support for older parents to their siblings.

Although some only children do wish they had a brother or sister, it's also important to remember that having a sibling isn't a guarantee they will get along or support each other. Children who feel bullied by their siblings have an increased risk of depression and self-harm. When we wish for more siblings we are wishing for a good relationship and supportive person, and that isn't always the case.

Research does however show a difference in people's views of only children. One study asked people to rate characteristics of a hypothetical only child versus one with siblings. People were more likely to believe that only children were higher in narcissistic tendencies. They then tested this belief, finding no difference in narcissism scores between people who had a sibling or not. This is an excellent example of how people believe in the stereotype of the narcissistic selfish only child, but it's not actually true.

These stereotypes are harmful and importantly not based in reality. Families increasingly come in all different shapes and make ups. Let's focus on how we make sure more children can feel loved, connected and secure, rather than how many siblings they have.