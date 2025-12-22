Candice Harris

Professor of Management, Auckland University of Technology

Candice is a Professor of Management at Auckland University of Technology, specializing in careers and employment experiences, particularly within service industries such as hospitality and tourism. Her recent industry collaborations include co-authoring the 2024 report Hospitality and Tourism Employment: Rebound and Roads Forward for New Zealand's Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment. She has held key leadership roles, including Head of Department and Associate Dean Academic. Passionate about delivering robust and impactful education, Candice enjoys working with students interested in Management, Human Resource Management, and the social impacts of work. She is also an active supervisor of postgraduate research and is widely published in international journals.

Candice also serves on the Te Manahua New Zealand Universities Women in Leadership Steering Group and is a qualified coach with executive education experience. Recognised for her contributions to gender equity and diversity, she has received AUT's Vice-Chancellor's Diversity Award. She also co-chairs the Council of Australasian Tourism and Hospitality Education Fellows and is a member of the Global Hospitality Research Alliance

