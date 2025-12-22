With Eye To Future: Norway Expands Training Of Ukrainian Troops In Poland

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was stated in an interview with Ukrinform by Norway's Chief of Defence, Eirik Kristoffersen.

“It's a deliberate effort from Norway to train Ukrainians closer to Ukraine. We are training them in a number of places, including in Norway, Lithuania, the UK, Germany, Romania, and other places as well. So, we are trying now to consolidate more hours of the training in Poland, and that's why we also have established the logistical hub in Poland,” the general said.

He explained that Norway still does not have the capability to train Ukrainian troops in Ukraine.

“But in the meantime, we are training Ukrainians as close to Ukraine as possible,” Kristoffersen added.

He noted that training in Poland marks the beginning of cooperation between the countries of Northern Europe, the Baltic states, and Poland in building capabilities for the Ukrainian army.

“But I see the possibility now to move training and facilitate it better in Poland than we do elsewhere. We are consolidating our training there, including being able to move it into Ukraine as soon as the environment allows us to do that,” summarized Norway's Chief of Defence.

As reported by Ukrinform, Eirik Kristoffersen has stated that the overarching priority for European security remains continued support for Ukraine in its fight against Russian aggression.

Photo: Facebook/Eirik Kristoffersen