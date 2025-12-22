Czech Ammunition Initiative For Ukraine To Be Reviewed On January 7, PM Babiš Says
The ammunition initiative was fundamentally a good idea, but the question is whether everything was carried out transparently, Babiš said after a government meeting on Monday. He announced that the situation would be discussed at a meeting of the State Security Council scheduled for January 7, which will be the first meeting of this body since the change of government in the country.
“The ammunition initiative was a good thing in principle, but the question is whether it was free from corruption,” Babiš said, declining to comment on the future of the initiative.
At the same time, the Czech Prime mMinister expressed regret that“allies did not appreciate” the Czech Republic enough for Prague to have“an adequate position in peace negotiations.”Read also: NATO notes positive signs regarding continuation of Czech aid to Ukraine
As previously reported, Czech Defense Minister Jaromír Zuna announced last Friday that the ammunition initiative would be continued. However, this statement was later denied by other government officials.
