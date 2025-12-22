Zelensky: Ukraine Already Working On Domestic Air Defense Production

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The head of state said this in a speech during a ceremonial event marking Diplomatic Service Workers' Day, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“Ukraine must maintain leadership in Europe in terms of the quality and volume of weapons production. We must secure another historic achievement for Ukraine – to organize real production of air defense systems and missiles for them in Ukraine, or together with our key partners. This is what will change the balance of power in our region. This is an extremely difficult task, a strategic task. For the sake of Ukraine, it must be done,” Zelensky told diplomats.

Later, answering journalists' questions, he specified that Ukraine is already working on creating its own air defense systems.

“Here, everything now depends on the technical capabilities of our specialists – how quickly they can accomplish this. But air defense systems are not created quickly. Still, we are close to achieving the relevant results,” the President said.

He also added that Ukraine will continue working on contracts that provide for the supply of air defense systems from partners through various programs.

As reported, on December 20, President Zelensky said that partners had begun“holding back” missiles intended for Ukrainian air defense systems due to Russia's intimidation of Europe with drones.