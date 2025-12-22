Ukrainian Diplomats Keep Russia Off Every International Platform In 2025 Zelensky

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The head of state made the statement during a ceremonial event marking Diplomatic Service Workers' Day, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“I greet you on your day, the Day of the Ukrainian Diplomatic Service. I want to thank you for your joint work for Ukraine and our defense in this war. Without all of our foreign policy efforts, it simply would not have been possible – I am certain of this – to withstand this war. These are not just words. For the first time in its long history, Ukraine has been able to unite the entire world around itself,” Zelensky said.

He emphasized that thanks to the work of diplomats, Ukrainian resolutions at the UN, as well as draft statements and documents in other international organizations, receive the necessary support.

“And we have not conceded a single international platform to Russia on any issue critical for Ukraine this year,” the President stressed.

Zelensky also thanked the diplomats for ensuring that“Ukraine's diplomatic infrastructure abroad is functioning, including for our citizens. Ukrainian consulates and embassies provide essential services, and the volume of such work is increasing. It is important that we maintain constant contact with each of our partners at all working levels,” he said.

He expressed special gratitude to Ukrainian ambassadors in Europe and other parts of the world who have established strong connections with partners.“This is a significant achievement for Ukraine. We will also expand our network of diplomatic missions. We need to end this war with a worthy peace for Ukraine and for Ukrainians,” Zelensky said.

As reported, Ukrainian diplomats mark their professional holiday on December 22. The Day of Diplomatic Service Workers was established by a Presidential Decree on November 21, 2005, and is observed annually on that day.

On December 22, 1917, Head of the General Secretariat of the Ukrainian People's Republic, proclaimed by the Third Universal of the Central Rada, Volodymyr Vynnychenko, and General Secretary for Interethnic Affairs Oleksandr Shulhin, signed the Draft Law on the Creation of the General Secretariat for International Affairs, which was approved the same day at a government meeting of the UPR.