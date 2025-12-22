Civilians Injured, Homes Damaged In Nikopol District Amid Russian Attacks

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukrinform reports this citing acting head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Vladyslav Haivanenko on Telegram.

In Nikopol district, three people were injured – a 76-year-old man and two women aged 76 and 69. All are receiving outpatient treatment.

The attacks affected the town of Nikopol as well as Marganets, Pokrovske, and Myrove communities. The Russian invaders used FPV drones and artillery.

Infrastructure damage was reported, including three five-story residential buildings, five private houses, a dormitory, six outbuildings, and one fully destroyed structure. Vehicles, a gas pipeline, and a power line were also affected.

According to updated information, two multi-story buildings were damaged during a nighttime artillery strike on the district center.

During the day, air defense forces reportedly shot down a drone in the region.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, Russian troops shelled four districts of Dnipropetrovsk region overnight, causing fires and destruction.

Photo: t.me/dnipropetrovskaODA