AFU Showcase Ground Robot Holding Frontline Position For 45 Days
"For 1.5 months, the ground drone of the Third Assault Brigade held the position instead of infantry," the post reads.
Military officials noted that "for 45 consecutive days, the ground robotic system of the Third Assault Brigade went on combat duty, using machine-gun fire to suppress all enemy attempts to breach our sector."
Operators of the NC13 strike robotic unit controlled the DevDroid TW 12.7 robot from a safe shelter.
"During the mission, the enemy failed to infiltrate or capture our position. Our soldiers held the lines with zero casualties," the military emphasized.Read also: DIU: Russian Su-30 and Su-27 fighter jets destroy ed at Lypetsk airfield
Previously, Ukrinform reported that the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine showcased domestically produced ground robotic equipment already in use on the frontline.
Photo: devdroid
