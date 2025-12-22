AFU Showcase Ground Robot Holding Frontline Position For 45 Days

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the video was published on the Third Army Corps' Telegram channel.

"For 1.5 months, the ground drone of the Third Assault Brigade held the position instead of infantry," the post reads.

Military officials noted that "for 45 consecutive days, the ground robotic system of the Third Assault Brigade went on combat duty, using machine-gun fire to suppress all enemy attempts to breach our sector."

Operators of the NC13 strike robotic unit controlled the DevDroid TW 12.7 robot from a safe shelter.

"During the mission, the enemy failed to infiltrate or capture our position. Our soldiers held the lines with zero casualties," the military emphasized.

Previously, Ukrinform reported that the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine showcased domestically produced ground robotic equipment already in use on the frontline.

Photo: devdroid