Zelensky: About 1,100 Russian Troops In Pokrovsk, Ukrainian Forces Hold Defense

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelensky while answering journalists' questions during a ceremonial event for the Day of Diplomatic Service, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

"Regarding the front: the situation is controlled by our troops. I am grateful to our soldiers," the President said.

Zelensky specifically addressed the situation in the Pokrovsk sector. According to him, over the past month, the situation has fundamentally not changed; the only difference is the number of Russian troops in the town.

"Pokrovsk: the situation is unchanged – only the numbers vary. Inside Pokrovsk, we currently count about 1,100 Russians. We are roughly at the same level," the President explained. He added that significant Russian forces are concentrated on the outskirts of the town, but Ukrainian defenders are holding the line.

Commenting on Myrnohrad, the President reported strong pressure from Russia.

"As for Myrnohrad: there is heavy pressure from Russia, and our forces are holding positions," he said.

Meanwhile, Zelensky noted progress by Ukrainian forces in the Kupiansk sector.

"Our forces advanced in Kupiansk; we have cleared about half a kilometer. The operation is proceeding correctly. Today, we control Kupiansk," emphasized the President. He added that a small number of enemy troops – up to a hundred – remain in the town temporarily.

Zelensky also commented on the situation in the Huliaipole sector.

"Regarding Huliaipole briefly: the situation has remained unchanged over the past week. It was difficult, but today it is stabilized," he summarized.

Previously, Ukrinform reported that the total combat losses of Russian forces in manpower from February 24, 2022, to December 22, 2025, reached about 1,197,860, with 1,120 eliminated over the past day.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine