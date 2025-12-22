KP Can't Afford Confrontation, Law To Act If Prisoners Join Protests: Governor Kundi

MENAFN - Tribal News Network)

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi has said that the province cannot afford any kind of confrontation and urged politicians to act responsibly in the larger interest of the public.

He warned that if prisoners attempt to come out of jails and stage protests, the law will take its course, stressing that courts are in place and every citizen has the right to pursue legal remedies through constitutional means.

The governor said that abuses and politics of confrontation cannot help secure the rights of the province. He remarked that those who failed to achieve anything through protests in the past are now making statements merely to keep their workers mobilised.

Faisal Karim Kundi added that the federal government had demonstrated political maturity by offering dialogue, recalling that in the past former president Asif Ali Zardari had also tried to bring all political forces onto a single platform, but instead the country witnessed unfortunate incidents such as those of May 9.

Criticising Raja Nasir, the governor said that Adiala Jail had not turned into Karbala, adding that the real issues lie in Kurram and that efforts should be focused there to stabilise the situation.

He made it clear that no prisoner could be released without completing their sentence and demanded that the Punjab government shift the concerned prisoner to another location.

Speaking about the law and order situation, Faisal Karim Kundi said that wherever the writ of the state is challenged, intelligence-based operations will be carried out.

He said that extortionists would be dealt with without discrimination in Sindh and Karachi as well. The governor added that if India could be given a response within four days, dealing with a handful of terrorists was not a difficult task either.