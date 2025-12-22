Azerbaijan, ICDO Discuss Cooperation In Civil Defense (PHOTO)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)On December 22, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov received the Secretary General of the International Civil Defense Organization (ICDO) Erguj Kelenterli, Trend reports with reference to the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov congratulated E. Kelenterli on his election to the post of Secretary General of the Organization for the first time as a representative of Azerbaijan within the framework of the 3rd extraordinary session of the General Assembly of the International Civil Defense Organization, held this year in Baku. He stressed that this choice is an indicator of Azerbaijan's international prestige and its growing role in the field of civil defense.

The meeting included an exchange of views on prospects for strengthening international cooperation in the areas of civil defense, combating natural and man-made disasters, as well as cooperation and exchange of experience in the field of humanitarian aid.

During the meeting, the Secretary-General provided detailed information on the activities, priorities and plans of the Organization.