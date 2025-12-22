Princess Dina Mired Visits Jordan University Hospital, Checks On Gaza Children Receiving Treatment

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 22 (Petra) – Her Highness Princess Dina Mired on Monday visited Jordan University Hospital to review the conditions of children from the Gaza Strip who are receiving treatment under the Royal Initiative to evacuate and treat 2,000 sick and injured children from the enclave.According to a statement by the hospital, Princess Dina listened during the visit to a detailed briefing by the medical team on the health conditions of children suffering from congenital heart diseases and reviewed the level of medical and nursing care provided to them. She expressed her appreciation for the great efforts and high professionalism demonstrated by the medical staff and their keenness to provide the best possible care and alleviate the suffering of the children and their families.Princess Dina said the Royal Initiative underscores the interest of His Majesty King Abdullah II in supporting the Palestinian brothers and sisters, providing medical care, and standing by the people of the Gaza Strip. She added that it also reflects Jordan's commitment to delivering specialized medical care to the children most in need.For his part, Acting Director General of Jordan University Hospital Dr. Sami Abu Halaweh said the hospital continues to play its humanitarian and medical role in providing advanced healthcare as part of specialized medical campaigns covering various disciplines. He noted that all medical and technical capabilities are being mobilized, in cooperation with national bodies as well as charitable organizations and institutions, to ensure the highest levels of care and follow-up until treatment is completed and the children are safely returned to the Gaza Strip.Princess Dina was accompanied during the visit by the medical coordinator for the evacuation of Gaza children and Director of the Technical Affairs Department for Hospitals at the Ministry of Health, Dr. Imad Abu Yaqeen, who praised the quality of coordination and the smoothness of medical procedures, stressing the importance of integration among the relevant entities to ensure the efficient delivery of care and the accurate follow-up of treatment stages.Currently, 11 children are receiving treatment at the hospital under the Jordanian Medical Corridor Initiative. They range in age from eight months to two years and suffer from complex heart diseases and congenital deformities. Three specialized surgical operations are scheduled for early next year. Upon completion of treatment, arrangements will be made for their return to the Gaza Strip, while ensuring continuity of medical follow-up and their safety.Also attending the meeting on behalf of the hospital were Deputy Director General for Administrative Affairs Dr. Amjad Bani Hani, Senior Consultant in Pediatric Cardiology Professor Dr. Iyad Al-Ammouri, and Chairman of the "Gift of Life International – Jordan" Organization Na'el Musharbash.