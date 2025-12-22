Public Services Union Lauds Government Efforts To Curb Runaway Domestic Workers

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 22 (Petra) – The General Trade Union of Workers in Public Services, Free Occupations, Communications and Information Technology lauded the Ministry of Labor's efforts, in cooperation with the Ministry of Interior and the Public Security Directorate (PSD), to curb runaway and irregular domestic workers, stressing that these efforts reflect the government's keenness to address accumulated imbalances in this sensitive sector.In a position paper issued on Monday, the union explained that the approach based on control and inspection, despite its importance and necessity, may be unsustainable unless accompanied by comprehensive regulation of the domestic labor sector that guarantees the rights of all parties and closes the door to the phenomenon of workers absconding.Union President Khaled Abu Marjoub called for launching a serious social dialogue to reach a sector-wide collective labor contract that regulates contractual relations, protects the rights of domestic workers, safeguards the rights of household employers, and addresses the phenomenon of workers' escape in a fundamental manner.Abu Marjoub noted that the union, as the legal umbrella representing workers in the sector, whose number is close to 60,000 male and female workers, the majority of whom are migrant women workers, affirms that Jordan's Labor Law does not discriminate between a local worker and a migrant worker, and that trade union organization, collective bargaining, and the integration of roles between official and social bodies constitute the most effective path to building an organized, fair, and safe sector for all.