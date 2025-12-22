The Children's Book Inspiring Families Everywhere: Dawn Airhart Witte's You Are A Dream Come True Delivers A Powerful Message Of Love, Belonging, And Purpose For Every Child

MENAFN - GetNews) In You Are a Dream Come True, Dawn Airhart Witte offers a tender, uplifting tribute to every child's worth, drawing on love, spiritual wisdom, and her own journey as a mother and grandmother to inspire families to celebrate the light, purpose, and belonging within every young heart.







Dawn Airhart Witte is an Award-Winning Author, International Speaker, Humanitarian, and Founder of the Desire to Inspire Foundation and The Secrets of Being.

A devoted advocate for love, compassion, and human connection, she has traveled the world, especially throughout Africa, to support children, families, and communities through empowerment, education, and heart-centered service. Dawn's work is rooted in the belief that every soul deserves to feel seen, valued, and loved, and her books reflect this mission by offering messages that nurture confidence, belonging, and purpose in young readers.

A certified life coach and lifelong student of spiritual and universal truths, she weaves lessons of Ubuntu, Sawubona, and love-based living into all she creates. Whether writing, speaking, or serving, Dawn is dedicated to uplifting humanity and helping others recognize the brilliance within themselves. This one-on-one interview shares Dawn's background and experience in writing You are a Dream Come True.

Tell us about You are a Dream Come True.

You Are a Dream Come True shares a heartfelt message that every child deserves to hear, and every parent longs to express: that they are deeply loved, cherished, and born with a beautiful purpose.

Through gentle rhyme and tender, affirming language, it helps young readers feel seen, valued, and loved while giving adults a powerful way to nurture confidence and belonging. Inspired by the Hawaiian concept of Kahu, a sacred guardian, steward, and protector, this book is my way of honoring the powerful responsibility we hold in shaping a child's sense of worth. Paired with soft, whimsical illustrations, it becomes a comforting companion for bedtime snuggles, quiet moments, or heartfelt gifting.

More than a story, You Are a Dream Come True is a keepsake of love and connection; a celebration of the beautiful light within every child and the magical bond shared across generations.

What inspired you to write You are a Dream Come True?

The spark for this book came from my grandson, whose presence reminded me of how essential it is to speak life, hope, and truth into the hearts of our little ones.

I wanted to create a story that not only affirms a child's worth but also strengthens the sacred bond between children and the adults who love them through the simple, tender act of reading together.

My hope is that this message nurtures children everywhere, inspiring them to believe in themselves, feel cherished, and step confidently into the world knowing they are a dream come true.

How did your background and experience influence your writing?

My path to writing children's inspirational books grew naturally from my life's work as a humanitarian, coach, and advocate for love, kindness, and human connection.

Through my travels across the world, I witnessed both the vulnerability and the extraordinary brilliance of every child. These experiences, combined with my work through the Desire to Inspire Foundation and The Secrets of Being, have shown me how essential it is to nurture a child's sense of worth, purpose, and belonging.

My mission has always been to help people recognize their inherent value and interconnectedness, and writing for children allows me to plant seeds of confidence, compassion, and hope at the very roots of their lives.

Creating these books is my way of offering every child the message I believe can change the world:

You matter.

You are loved.

You were born to shine.

What is one message you would like readers to remember?

If I could leave readers with one message, it would be this: you are loved beyond measure, your life has meaning, and the world is brighter because you are here.

I want every child who turns these pages, and every adult reading beside them, to feel the deep truth of their own worth. Love is our origin, purpose, and greatest guiding force, and it's the foundation on which confidence, belonging, and dreams are built.

Ultimately, I want readers to walk away feeling seen, valued, and inspired to shine their beautiful light into the world.







