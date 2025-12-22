Energize Builders Offers Expert ADU Construction Services To Homeowners In Los Angeles

Los Angeles, CA - December 22, 2025 - Energize Builders, a Los Angeles-based residential construction firm known for its thoughtful design and expert project execution, is helping local homeowners take advantage of the growing demand for Accessory Dwelling Units (ADUs) through its dedicated ADU construction service.

With the cost of housing at all-time highs and families seeking more flexible living arrangements, ADUs have emerged as one of the most valuable additions a property can offer. Whether used as a rental unit, guest house, or extended family suite, these self-contained living spaces are transforming how homeowners use their land - and Energize Builders is leading that transformation.

“More homeowners are seeing the value of ADUs not just for extra space, but as a long-term investment in their property,” said Alik Konovalenko, founder of Energize Builders.“As experienced ADU builders, we guide them through a process that's straightforward, well-managed, and fully customized to their goals.”

Tailored ADU Construction from Start to Finish

Energize Builders offers a complete, start-to-finish service that removes the stress from ADU construction. Each project is fully managed in-house by a dedicated team of designers, builders, and permit specialists. Services include:



Lot & Feasibility Assessments

Custom Floorplan Development

Zoning & Permitting Assistance

Construction Management Final Inspection & Client Sign-Off

From detached backyard cottages to garage conversions and attached in-law suites, Energize Builders designs ADUs that match each client's property, needs, and lifestyle-all while staying compliant with California ADU laws.

ADU Builders with LA Local Advantage

As demand for ADUs continues to rise across Los Angeles, Energize Builders brings the local knowledge and experience needed to navigate regulations and site-specific challenges. The company has completed projects in Malibu, Palisades, Downey, and surrounding neighborhoods, each tailored to the local aesthetic and zoning codes.

“ADU projects require precision; you're working with limited space, strict rules, and often tight budgets,” said Konovalenko.“That's where having the right team makes all the difference. We've done this many times, and we know what it takes to do it right.”

Unlike many home construction companies that outsource key phases of the job, Energize Builders handles everything in-house-resulting in better quality control, clear communication, and faster timelines.

Why Homeowners Choose Energize Builders for ADUs



Full-service design, permitting, and building

Clear timelines and transparent pricing

Deep experience with LA's zoning and building requirements

Personalized service and ongoing communication Fully licensed, bonded, and insured (CA License #1112649)

Empowering Homeowners with Smart, Flexible Solutions

ADUs represent more than extra square footage; they are an opportunity to earn rental income, house extended family, or increase resale value. Energize Builders helps homeowners explore these benefits and brings their vision to life with care, precision, and integrity.

“ADUs are one of the smartest additions you can make to your property,” added Konovalenko.“We help our clients turn that potential into a finished, livable space that adds real value.”

About Energize Builders

Energize Builders is a full-service construction and remodeling firm based in Marina del Rey, CA. With over a decade of experience in home construction, remodeling, and ADU projects, the company serves clients across Los Angeles, Ventura, and Orange County. From planning to completion, they aim to deliver dependable service, strong collaboration, and results that speak for themselves.

For more information or to schedule a consultation, visit .