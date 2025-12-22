When Architecture Becomes Art: How Design Transforms A Property Into A Multidimensional Asset.

MENAFN - GetNews)



Coral Rock Village, located in Coral Gables, Florida, is a Living Heritage Art Project integrating art, architecture, and cultural legacy.A Vision Advanced by Gladys Margarita Díaz, Founder of Coral Rock Village.







Coral Rock Village view

Miami, FL - December 22, 2025 - Miami is redefining the meaning of luxury real estate, and it's happening in a way that goes beyond conventional expectations.

As Art Basel Miami 2025 concluded, one truth crystallized: a property is no longer valued only by its size, finishes, or location-its architecture must rise to the level of art.

This is the principle long championed by Gladys Margarita Díaz, visionary behind the Coral Rock Village, where design is not merely functional but expressive, sculptural, and culturally rooted.

When architecture becomes art, the property becomes more than real estate - it becomes a multidimensional asset with value derived from: aesthetic significance, cultural relevance, emotional resonance, community identity and long-term appreciation.

Coral Rock Village embodies this shift, proving how the fusion of art and architecture can lift a property beyond anything traditional luxury promises.

A LANDMARK EVENT CONNECTING ART, REAL ESTATE, AND SOCIAL PURPOSE:

Held at the historic Miami Woman's Club, Art Against Human Trafficking brought together Art collectors and investors, real estate developers, human rights advocates and civic leaders.

In addition to featuring the Coral Rock Village as a work of art, the event showcased over $50 million in blue-chip art, including works by Picasso, Warhol, Banksy, Degas, Van Dyck, and Rubens, curated by Art Dealer Stacy Francis.

Alongside these masters, Italian artist Alex Righetto unveiled The Radiance Collection, a series underscoring themes of hope and human dignity.







The featured collection of art and architecture avails itself of the current tax code, and the acquisition of the investment can be structured to provide tax benefits for the investor.

THIS CURATORIAL FUSION PROVED CORAL ROCK VILLAGE'S THESIS:

Art is a direct contributor to perceived value, property desirability, and community prestige.

Luxury buyers increasingly seek residences that offer more than architecture - they want cultural identity, artistic integration, and emotional narrative. Coral Rock Village, a living heritage art project and architectural concept, represents this new standard.

Video Link:

MIAMI DADE COUNTY RECOGNITION: A MILESTONE FOR THE MOVEMENT:

During the event, Miami-Dade County honored Artist Alex Righetto, Keynote Speaker Paul Hutchinson, humanitarian and Executive Produce of the film Sound of Freedom as well as community contributors advancing civic awareness.

The Certificates of Recognition & Appreciation were issued by the Office of the Mayor Daniella Levine Cava and delivered by Jason T. Smith, Director of Equity and Engagement.







Jason T. Smith, Director of Equity and Engagement, Miami-Dade County, with Coral Rock Village Founder Gladys Margarita Diaz. - Photography by Reinaldo Vandres.

This milestone was achieved through the Community Outreach Committee led by Gladys Margarita Díaz, Chair and Reinaldo Vandres, PR expert and Artist Experience Director of Coral Rock Village. Their work demonstrated how cultural initiatives and civic leadership can collaborate to elevate public impact.







Jason T. Smith, Director of Equity and Engagement, Miami-Dade County, Performance Artist Stacy Francis, attorney Nicholas Gravante, Paul Hutchinson executive director of Sound of Freedom and master painter Alex Righetto. - Photography by Rodrigo Méndez

ABOUT THE CORAL ROCK VILLAGE:

Coral Rock Village is a real estate property: a Living Heritage Art Project where art and architecture are inseparable. Rooted in Miami's coral-rock construction traditions, the Village reinterprets historic design through a contemporary lens, creating an environment that functions as both a cultural landmark and a high-value asset.







Coral Rock Village a Living Heritage Art Project where art and architecture are inseparable by Gladys Margarita Diaz







Coral Rock Village a Living Heritage Art Project where art and architecture are inseparable by Gladys Margarita Diaz

