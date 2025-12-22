Mike Purvis: Building A Painting Business The Right Way

MENAFN - GetNews) Mike Purvis did not set out to build a flashy company. He set out to build a reliable one. Over more than three decades, that steady approach has shaped his career and helped turn J Michael's Painting, Inc. into a respected residential painting business in the Newark, Delaware area.

His story is not about shortcuts or sudden wins. It is about showing up, learning the trade, and improving a little more each year.

Starting J Michael's Painting in 1991

Purvis started J Michael's Painting in 1991. At the time, he was focused on one thing. Doing quality residential painting work and treating customers well.

“I just wanted to do the job properly,” he says.“If you do good work and stand by it, people notice.”

In the early years, the business grew slowly. Purvis handled planning, painting, and customer communication himself. Every project taught him something new. How long jobs really take. How important preparation is. How small details shape the final result.

Those lessons became the foundation of the company.

Learning the Value of Planning and Detail

As the business grew, Purvis learned that painting is only part of the work. Planning matters just as much.

“If you rush the prep, you pay for it later,” he says.“Good results come from thinking things through before you start.”

That mindset shaped how J Michael's Painting operates. Jobs are planned carefully. Materials are chosen with care. Schedules are realistic, not optimistic. Customers are kept informed.

This attention to detail helped the company stand out in a crowded residential market. Homeowners noticed the difference. Not just in the finish, but in how the work was handled from start to finish.

Building a Reputation in Residential Painting

Over time, J Michael's Painting became known as a dependable residential painting contractor in the area. Much of that growth came through word of mouth.

“We never chased every job,” Purvis explains.“We focused on doing right by the customers we had.”

That approach built trust. Customers appreciated the quality of work and the effort to meet timelines. They valued clear communication and a clean job site. These may sound basic, but they are often overlooked.

For Purvis, they are non-negotiable.

Competing Through Efficiency, Not Noise

Competition has always been part of the business. Purvis chose not to focus on what others were doing. Instead, he focused on efficiency.

“You don't win by talking,” he says.“You win by doing the work better and faster without cutting corners.”

Over the years, he refined how jobs were scheduled and staffed. He looked for proven methods and improved on them. Each project became a chance to tighten the process.

This constant refinement helped the company remain competitive without losing its core values.

The Role of Family and Mindset

Purvis often credits his father for shaping his work ethic. Watching him work left a lasting impression.

“He never quit on things,” Purvis says.“That stuck with me.”

That mindset carried him through slow periods and difficult projects. Running a business is rarely smooth. Weather delays jobs. Schedules shift. Customers change plans.

Purvis learned to adapt and keep moving forward.

“If something goes wrong, you fix it,” he says.“Quitting is not an option.”

Staying Grounded After 30 Years

After more than 30 years in business, Purvis remains focused on the basics. Quality work. Fair pricing. Good service.

He is also committed to learning.

“You can always improve,” he says.“If you think you know everything, you fall behind.”

That attitude has kept J Michael's Painting relevant in a changing market. New materials, new techniques, and new customer expectations require flexibility.

Purvis sees learning as part of the job, not an extra task.

Defining Success on His Own Terms

For Mike Purvis, business success and personal wellbeing are closely linked. When the business runs well, life feels balanced. When it does not, stress follows.

“My wellbeing is tied to how the business is doing,” he says.“That's just honest.”

Rather than chasing rapid expansion, he focuses on steady performance. He believes that long-term success comes from consistency, not constant growth.

Looking back, Purvis sees a career built one project at a time. No shortcuts. No hype. Just work.

“I'm proud of what we built,” he says.“Not because it's big, but because it works.”

That quiet confidence has defined Mike Purvis's career. And it continues to guide J Michael's Painting, Inc. today.