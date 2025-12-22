Orlando Chiropractic Clinic Announces Expanded Treatment Options For Central Florida Residents

MENAFN - GetNews)



"A chiropractor performing an arm adjustment on a patient during a therapy session."Orlando Spine and Wellness Center expands treatment options with Class IV laser therapy, enhanced auto-accident protocols, and a a new stretch center, serving greater Orlando with bilingual care and flexible scheduling.

Orlando Spine and Wellness Center has expanded its service offerings to meet growing demand for specialized musculoskeletal care in the greater Orlando area. The facility now provides advanced Class IV laser therapy, enhanced auto accident injury protocols, and comprehensive rehabilitation programs designed to address chronic pain and mobility challenges affecting Central Florida residents.

Advanced Treatment Protocols Now Available

The expansion includes state-of-the-art Class IV laser technology, providing non-invasive pain relief for patients with inflammation, tissue damage, and chronic discomfort. This addition complements existing services, including Graston soft-tissue therapy, cupping treatments, and spinal decompression. The facility's approach focuses on natural healing methods that help patients avoid surgical interventions and long-term medication dependence.

Dr. Michael Bowerman and Dr. Carlos Gomez lead the treatment team, bringing combined expertise in sports medicine, rehabilitation, and advanced chiropractic techniques. Both doctors maintain active memberships in professional organizations and continue pursuing education in emerging treatment modalities.

Specialized Auto Accident Injury Care

Auto accident victims throughout the Orlando area now have access to specialized injury assessment and treatment protocols. The facility offers complimentary consultations for individuals experiencing post-collision symptoms, including whiplash, soft tissue injuries, and spinal misalignments. Treatment plans incorporate multiple therapeutic approaches tailored to each patient's specific injury pattern and recovery timeline.

Those searching for a chiropractor near me after an accident can benefit from same-day appointments and flexible scheduling options. The facility works directly with insurance providers and legal representatives to streamline the treatment process for accident victims.

Comprehensive Service Menu for Diverse Patient Needs

Orlando Spine and Wellness Center addresses a broad spectrum of health concerns through its multi-disciplinary approach. Services include nutritional counseling, weight management programs, sports injury rehabilitation, and treatment for nerve entrapment. The chiropractic clinic model emphasizes patient education, teaching individuals how to maintain optimal health long after active treatment concludes.

Patients seeking chiropractors near me will find bilingual staff members available to serve Spanish-speaking community members. This commitment to accessibility extends to flexible office hours, with appointments available Monday through Friday and extended evening hours on select days.

Innovative Stretch Center Addresses Mobility Issues

A dedicated stretch center now operates within the facility, providing assisted stretching sessions that improve flexibility, reduce injury risk, and enhance athletic performance. This addition targets both active individuals looking to optimize their physical capabilities and sedentary workers experiencing tension from prolonged desk work.

The stretch center operates alongside traditional adjustment services, creating opportunities for patients to combine multiple treatment modalities in a single visit. This integrated approach reduces the time commitment required for comprehensive care while producing superior outcomes.

Community Education and Preventive Care Initiatives

Beyond direct patient care, Orlando Spine and Wellness Center has launched educational initiatives designed to promote wellness throughout Central Florida. A bi-weekly newsletter provides subscribers with evidence-based health information, injury prevention strategies, and updates on emerging treatment options. The facility's website features an extensive resource library covering topics from posture correction to nutritional optimization.

New patient specials priced at $49 make initial consultations accessible for individuals who have delayed seeking care due to cost concerns. This introductory offer includes a comprehensive evaluation, diagnostic assessment, and treatment recommendations.

Credentials and Community Involvement

Dr. Bowerman holds a doctorate from Palmer College of Chiropractic and brings an extensive background in strength conditioning and athletic training. His involvement with the Orlando Regional Chamber of Commerce reflects the facility's commitment to community engagement. As a University of Central Florida alumnus and Orlando City Soccer supporter, Dr. Bowerman maintains deep roots in the local area.

Dr. Gomez, an Orlando native, completed his undergraduate studies at the University of South Florida before earning his doctorate from Palmer College in Port Orange. His proficiency in flexion distraction, instrument-assisted soft tissue mobilization, and static cupping provides patients with access to diverse treatment options. Membership in both the Florida Chiropractic Association and the Florida Chiropractic Society demonstrates his commitment to professional standards.

The facility located at 13802 Landstar Blvd., #107 in Orlando serves patients throughout the greater metropolitan area. Individuals searching for chiropractor near me solutions can contact the office at (321) 234-0124 or visit orlandospine for additional information.

Appointment availability includes morning and afternoon sessions throughout the week, with Friday morning hours accommodating patients who prefer weekend-adjacent scheduling. The office remains closed on weekends, with staff available via phone and email to address urgent questions or scheduling needs.

For residents experiencing pain, mobility limitations, or injury-related symptoms, Orlando Spine and Wellness Center provides comprehensive evaluation and evidence-based treatment options. The facility's expansion represents a response to growing community demand for alternatives to pharmaceutical pain management and surgical interventions, offering Central Florida residents access to conservative care approaches that prioritize long-term wellness over temporary symptom suppression.