Local Fence Contractor Goodrow's Fencing & Landscaping Announces Service Expansion Throughout Spanaway And Puyallup Communities

MENAFN - GetNews)



"A clean, white picket fence surrounding a yard with lush greenery."Goodrow's Fencing & Landscaping expands specialized services in Spanaway and Puyallup, offering iron fencing, automated gates, and professional installation with military discounts and an A+ BBB rating.

Goodrow's Fencing & Landscaping has announced the expansion of specialized services throughout Spanaway, South Hill, and Puyallup, Washington. The veteran-owned company, operating for 17 years, continues to meet growing demand for professional fencing and deck solutions across Pierce County.

Veteran-Owned Business Strengthens Local Service Capabilities

Operating from Spanaway, WA 98387, Goodrow's Fencing & Landscaping has built a reputation on quality craftsmanship and customer-focused service. Owner Will, a military veteran, established the business with a commitment to treating every property with the same care given to personal homes. The company maintains full licensing under Construction Contractor License GOODRFL896OK, bonding with North River Insurance Company, and comprehensive insurance coverage with Third Coast Insurance Company.

The business holds an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau and earned the 2023 Super Service Award from Angi. These credentials reflect consistent performance standards that have positioned the company as a trusted fence contractor for residential and commercial property owners throughout the region.

Specialized Iron Fencing Solutions Meet Rising Security Demands

Property owners seeking enhanced security have driven increased interest in installing iron fencing. Goodrow's Fencing & Landscaping offers custom wrought iron solutions that combine traditional aesthetics with modern security features. These iron fencing options provide durability and visual appeal for both residential driveways and commercial properties.

The company's iron fencing services include traditional manual gates and automated systems equipped with LiftMaster motors. Automated iron fencing installations feature keypad access, remote control operation, and optional intercom systems. These features address property owner concerns about access control while maintaining architectural harmony with existing structures.

The company's modern iron fencing designs range from classic ornamental patterns to contemporary minimalist styles. Each iron fencing project receives individual design consultation to match the property's requirements and the owner's preferences.

Comprehensive Installation Services Address Local Market Needs

Demand for fence installation near me has increased as homeowners prioritize property boundaries and privacy. Goodrow's Fencing & Landscaping offers full-service capabilities, including design, materials, and professional installation. The company's fence installation near me services extend throughout Spanaway, South Hill, Puyallup, and surrounding Pierce County communities.

Installation teams handle projects ranging from residential vinyl fencing to large-scale commercial cedar installations. Recent projects include cedar horizontal slat fencing installations exceeding 270 feet and composite deck builds with covered patio additions. The company's fence installation services near me address both new construction and replacement needs for aging wood or aluminum structures.

Property owners searching for fence installation near me options benefit from transparent pricing and detailed project timelines. The company provides itemized quotes without hidden fees, and installation schedules accommodate client availability to minimize disruption.

Military Discount Program Honors Service Community

Goodrow's Fencing & Landscaping is committed to military families through a dedicated discount program. All military and service personnel receive 5% off any project, with discounts reaching up to $300. This program reflects the company's veteran ownership and ongoing support for the armed forces community.

The discount applies to all service categories, including fencing, gates, decks, and covered patio construction. Military families throughout the Spanaway and Puyallup areas can access these savings on projects of any size.

Quality Materials and Craftsmanship Standards

Material selection plays a critical role in long-term fence performance. The company stocks premium-grade cedar, vinyl, composite decking, and steel components. Cedar fencing projects use weather-resistant lumber suitable for the Pacific Northwest climate. Vinyl options offer low-maintenance alternatives that eliminate the need for painting, staining, and sealing.

Deck construction projects incorporate composite materials that resist moisture damage and require minimal upkeep. Installation practices include bringing deck joists up to current building code standards and ensuring structural integrity and safety compliance.

Every project receives hands-on oversight from experienced installation teams trained in proper techniques for different materials and applications. This attention to detail has generated customer feedback highlighting professional conduct, efficient work completion, and quality results.

Community Investment Through Charitable Giving

Beyond service provision, Goodrow's Fencing & Landscaping maintains regular charitable contributions to St. Jude's Children's Hospital. These donations represent the company's commitment to supporting medical research and treatment for children facing serious illnesses. The charitable program aligns with the business philosophy of contributing positively to the communities it serves.

The company's local presence extends beyond construction work to include community relationships built over 17 years of operation. This longevity has earned the trust of property owners who value working with established local businesses rather than distant corporations.