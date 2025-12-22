Lake Song Assisted Living Announces Availability In Assisted Living And Memory Care For Families In Central Minnesota

MENAFN - GetNews)



Lake Song Assisted Living, a locally rooted, non-profit senior living community in central Minnesota, is welcoming families exploring assisted living and memory care options in the Onamia and Mille Lacs area.

Personalized assisted living and memory care with local healthcare access and community support

Lake Song provides assisted living support for older adults who need help with daily activities, medication management, and personal care, as well as specialized memory care for individuals living with Alzheimer's disease or other forms of dementia. Each resident receives an individualized care plan designed to support independence while ensuring safety and consistency.

One of Lake Song's most important strengths is its location adjacent to Mille Lacs Health System, offering residents and families close access to hospital, clinic, rehabilitation, and emergency services. This proximity provides added peace of mind and continuity of care that many senior living communities cannot offer.

“Families often come to us during uncertain or stressful times,” said Justin Pederson of Lake Song.“Our role is to provide clear guidance, dependable care, and a stable environment where residents feel supported and respected.”

Residents at Lake Song enjoy private apartments, three daily meals, housekeeping, and a full calendar of social and wellness activities that support physical, mental, and emotional well-being. The secure memory care neighborhood offers structured routines, trained staff available 24/7, and an environment designed to reduce confusion while promoting comfort and familiarity.

As a mission-minded, non-profit organization, Lake Song is committed to serving the local community and providing care that adapts as residents' needs change. The community's focus remains on dignity, safety, and meaningful daily living rather than a one-size-fits-all approach.

Families considering assisted living or memory care in Onamia are encouraged to schedule a tour or speak directly with the Lake Song team to learn more about care options, availability, and next steps.

For more information, visit or contact Lake Song Assisted Living directly.