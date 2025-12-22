Power Metallic (TSXV: PNPN OTCQB: PNPNF) Emerging Mining Leader As NYSE Listing Nears LARZ, MIMI, CYPH, KOS + More Inside

Power Metallic Mines Inc. (TSXV: PNPN | OTCQB: PNPNF) is emerging as one of the most compelling polymetallic exploration stories in North America, as strong commodity tailwinds, repeated high-grade discoveries, and a pending New York Stock Exchange listing expected in January 2026 converge to drive renewed investor attention.

Shares of Power Metallic returned to an upswing on Thursday, December 18, gaining 11.54% on 1.03 million shares on the TSX Venture Exchange, while U.S. trading volume exceeded 362,000 shares, with the stock rising 11.04%. The renewed momentum comes as investors increasingly seek exposure to precious metals and battery metals amid what many analysts describe as a global commodity supercycle.

Precious Metals and Battery Metals at an Inflection Point

Gold remains near record highs, silver has surged to multi-decade levels, and demand for nickel, copper, cobalt, and platinum-group metals (PGMs) continues to accelerate as governments and manufacturers work to secure supply chains independent of China's dominance. Polymetallic producers such as Power Metallic sit at the intersection of these trends, offering diversified exposure to both safe-haven precious metals and critical inputs for electrification and clean energy.

The Nisk Project: A High-Grade Polymetallic Platform

Power Metallic's flagship Nisk Project in Quebec hosts high-grade copper, nickel, cobalt, PGEs, gold, and silver, supported by strong infrastructure, access to low-carbon hydropower, and one of the world's most mining-friendly jurisdictions. The company has expanded its land position to approximately 331 km2, consolidating exploration upside across the Nisk, Lion, and Tiger zones.

Recent drilling continues to deliver exceptional grades, reinforcing the potential for a large-scale polymetallic system capable of supporting long-term resource growth.

Strategic Positioning for 2026

Key strengths underpinning Power Metallic's forward outlook:



NYSE uplisting targeted for January 2026, expanding institutional visibility

Fully funded through 2026, supporting an aggressive drill program

Environmentally responsible development, leveraging Quebec hydropower

Strong leadership and strategic backing Proven market performance, including recognition as a top-performing TSXV mining stock in 2024

With shares trading well below their 52-week high of C$1.97 (recently around C$0.87 / US$0.62 ), many investors view current levels as an opportunity to gain exposure ahead of potential catalysts tied to ongoing exploration results, market expansion, and the anticipated NYSE listing.

As the global focus on secure, ethical sources of critical minerals intensifies, Power Metallic Mines is positioning itself not just as an exploration company - but as a strategic asset in the evolving North American resource landscape.

