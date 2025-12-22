Jacarem Ltd Awarded Peninsula UK Health And Safety Gold Award For Outstanding Safety Performance

Jacarem Ltd, the UK-based specialist in electronic connectors, hermetic seals, and custom cable assemblies, is proud to announce it has been honoured with the prestigious Peninsula UK Health and Safety Gold Award following a fully compliant safety audit at its Chesham facility.

Presented by Tracy Dodds, CertIOSH, TIFSM, the award recognises Jacarem's unwavering commitment to excellence in health and safety management. The accolade reflects the company's sustained focus on well-being, risk reduction, and compliance with industry best practices.

“We are honoured to receive this Gold Award,” said Carly Hamilton, General Manager at Jacarem Ltd.“This achievement is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire team. Safety is central to everything we do - from design and manufacture to daily operations - and this recognition reinforces our ongoing commitment to protecting our people, partners, and clients.”

Jacarem Ltd has served global markets since 1987, supplying high-performance connectors, sealed hermetic feedthroughs, custom vacuum flanges and precision cable assemblies. The company's technical expertise supports a wide range of sectors, including aerospace, industrial automation, medical, rail, and telecommunications, with products engineered to the highest quality standards.

The Peninsula UK Health and Safety Gold Award is awarded to organisations that demonstrate exceptional compliance and proactive health and safety practices during rigorous third-party audits. Jacarem's achievement highlights the company's leadership in creating a safe, compliant, and forward-thinking workplace.

About Jacarem Ltd

Founded in 1987, Jacarem Ltd is a trusted UK-based distributor and manufacturer of electronic connectors, hermetic seals, and custom vacuum feedthroughs. With ISO 9001:2015 accreditation and decades of technical excellence, Jacarem delivers tailored solutions and expert engineering support to customers worldwide.