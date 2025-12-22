Misty O'hara Releases New Daring Romantic Comedy The Hundred Man Plan

MENAFN - GetNews)



"The Hundred Man Plan by Misty O'Hara"A Bold, Funny, and Subversive Romantic Comedy Turns the Tables on Love and Liberation

What happens when a seemingly perfect marriage collapses under betrayal and blame? In The Hundred Man Plan, Misty O'Hara delivers a sharp, laugh out loud, and unapologetically modern romantic comedy that flips the script on love, desire, and self-definition. Branded as“a funny, brave and subversive novel” and a feminist riposte to centuries of men having all the fun, this book invites readers on a journey of reinvention that is as empowering as it is entertaining.

After ten years of marriage, the character's world is shattered when an anonymous woman exposes her husband's affair. The heartbreak deepens when he shifts the blame onto her, labeling her with cruel stereotypes. Refusing to let his words define her, she teams up with her fearless, already liberated best friend to hatch a daring plan: a personal challenge designed to reclaim confidence, agency, and joy on her own terms. What begins as a rebellious response soon becomes a transformative exploration of modern relationships, independence, and self-worth.

Each new experience pushes the heroine further from her past constraints and closer to a reimagined future. With wit, honesty, and a refreshingly candid voice, The Hundred Man Plan examines love, intimacy, and fulfillment in today's world, offering readers a story that is bold, relatable, and irresistibly fun.

About the Author

Misty O'Hara is a vibrant novelist based in Salt Lake City, Utah. With a husband of thirty-one years and a boyfriend of seven years, she brings a fearless and unconventional perspective to her writing. While The Hundred Man Plan is a work of fiction, it reflects O'Hara's vivacious spirit and her passion for living life fully and without apology.

The Hundred Man Plan is available for purchase from major retailers, including Amazon and Barnes & Noble.

Book Information:

The Hundred Man Plan

Author: Misty O'Hara Publisher: Olympia Publishers Publication Date: November 13, 2025 ISBN: 9781835431467 Genre: Romantic Comedy

