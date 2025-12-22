Behavioral Science Expert Douglas H. Ruben, Phd Releases New Book Rate Your Date

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Rate Your Date by Douglas H. Ruben, PhD"

New Self-Help Book Offers a Science-Based Guide to Choosing Healthier Romantic Partners

Navigating modern dating can be confusing, discouraging, and emotionally exhausting. In Rate Your Date: A Primer for Selecting Healthy Partners, psychologist and behavioral science expert Douglas H. Ruben, PhD, delivers a practical, research-driven guide designed to help readers make better relationship choices and avoid patterns that lead to disappointment.

Drawing on decades of professional experience, Rate Your Date equips readers with clear tools for evaluating potential partners, understanding attraction dynamics, and recognizing behaviors that strengthen or undermine romantic connections. Rather than focusing on fantasy or guesswork, the book emphasizes evidence-based insights that help readers build confidence, improve communication, and develop healthier relationship patterns.

Dr. Ruben's approach shifts the focus from chasing chemistry to making informed decisions. Readers learn how to identify compatible partners, understand what encourages mutual interest, and avoid common dating mistakes that derail promising connections. The book also offers straightforward strategies for developing charisma, improving emotional awareness, and fostering genuine affection - all grounded in behavioral science.

Designed for singles seeking meaningful connections, couples struggling with repeated relationship challenges, and individuals who want to break cycles of unhealthy partnerships, Rate Your Date serves as a dependable roadmap for building lasting romantic bonds. With clarity, structure, and practical guidance, the book replaces confusion with confidence and empowers readers to make smarter choices in their dating lives.

About the Author

Douglas H. Ruben, PhD, is a forensic and licensed psychologist with more than 43 years of private practice experience. He is a national consultant specializing in Applied Behavior Analysis, Personality Theory, Addictions, Rehabilitation, and Parenting. Dr. Ruben has conducted over 6,000 forensic evaluations and delivered more than 3,000 workshops nationwide. He is the author or co-author of more than 73 scholarly and self-help books and over 100 professional articles, making him a trusted voice in behavioral science and personal development.

Rate Your Date is available for purchase at major retailers including:

Book Information:

Rate Your Date: A Primer for Selecting Healthy Partners By Douglas H. Ruben, PhD Published by Outskirts Press | November 16, 2025 ISBN: 978-1977286123 | Genre: Self-Help, Nonfiction

