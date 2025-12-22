Ashley Paul Ignites The Dance Floor With Electrifying“Body Language” Club Mix

Brace yourselves - the electrifying new Club Mix of“Body Language” has officially arrived. Delivered by vocal powerhouse Ashley Paul, the sizzling, high-energy anthem is produced by multi-platinum hitmaker Joel Diamond for Silver Blue Productions, co-produced by Sean“Lyriq” Matthews, with standout lead vocals by acclaimed producer Lucas Marx (son of music legend Richard Marx).

Released via Silver Blue Records, the track reimagines the iconic 1980s classic originally recorded by Jocelyn Brown - and originally produced by Diamond himself - transforming it into a bold, retro-charged, modern Club/Dance experience built for today's global dance floors.

The release is paired with striking new cover art designed by Boston-based visual artist Rachel Gates, whose intuitive use of bold color and emotional depth creates visuals that linger long after the music fades.

Known for her commanding vocals, infectious stage presence, and genre-blending sound, Ashley Paul continues to rise as one of dance-pop's most exciting voices. With over one million streams on her breakout hit“Bingo Baby,” international radio airplay on SiriusXM, and standout performances at major Pride festivals and global events, Ashley has built a reputation for delivering empowering, feel-good anthems that connect across generations.

The release also sets the stage for a global dance craze, designed to ignite TikTok and social media. Fueled by the song's infectious beat, bold lyrical call-outs, and a playful kids' chorale moment featuring Ashley, the campaign is poised to become a viral dance-floor phenomenon - with an animated video currently in development.

“I've always envisioned reinventing this uniquely original song with a fresh, modern sound,” says Joel Diamond.“When Ashley and I reconnected in 2025, I knew she was the perfect artist to bring 'Body Language' back to life. She's a fantastic, extraordinary artist - truly one of a kind.”

Ashley Paul and Joel Diamond's creative partnership spans years, dating back to their earlier collaboration“When Boys Cry,” which became a Billboard hit and charted internationally in Germany, Switzerland, France, the Netherlands, Australia, and the UK - cementing their chemistry as a powerful force in dance music.

With“Body Language (Club Mix),” Ashley Paul once again proves her ability to honor a legendary legacy while pushing dance music boldly forward - confident, and unapologetically fun.