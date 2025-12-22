Brilliant Releases 2026 Salary Guides For Employers And Job Seekers

MENAFN - GetNews)Brilliant®, an award-winning staffing and recruiting firm specializing in accounting, finance, business operations, and technology, published their 2026 Salary Guides this week, presenting national average salary data for a range of roles within these industries.

The Brilliant 2026 Accounting, Finance, and Business Operations Salary Guide includes base salary information for entry-level through C-suite positions within the U.S. market across a broad range of categories. In addition to traditional accounting and finance functions, such as corporate accounting, corporate finance, financial systems, internal audit/SOX, tax, treasury, financial reporting, project management, accounts payable/accounts receivable, payroll, credit & collections and billing, the 2026 guide now also includes business operations roles, reflecting Brilliant's expanded service offerings and growing demand for operational talent that works closely with finance teams. The expanded business operations data covers key functions including human resources, talent acquisition, supply chain, procurement, logistics, marketing, project management and coordination, administrative and operations support, and customer service.

Salaries across accounting, finance and business operations roles are expected to increase modestly in 2026, with market data indicating low-single-digit growth on average. Certain areas are projected to see comparatively higher movement, particularly in public accounting (tax, audit, and assurance) and payroll, where continued demand and talent shortages are driving stronger year-over-year increases.

The Brilliant 2026 Technology Salary Guide covers base salaries from entry-level through C-suite positions within the U.S. market across 10 categories including software and applications development, internet and e-commerce, database administration, networking and telecommunications, technical services and support, IT security, consulting/systems integration, and leadership. Technology salaries are projected to increase modestly overall in 2026, while roles tied to AI, data and cybersecurity are expected to see above-average increases compared with the broader technology market.

As businesses continue to navigate the labor market in 2026, organizations are focused on maintaining sustainable compensation strategies while remaining competitive in key areas. Many employers are taking a disciplined approach to hiring and pay decisions, prioritizing roles that directly support business performance and operational needs. In this environment, compensation planning is increasingly guided by market data, internal benchmarks and long-term workforce planning rather than broad, across-the-board adjustments.

To determine salary ranges, Brilliant analyzed key factors including company size, experience level, certifications, demand for each role, proprietary research and broader market trends. Salary insights are categorized into low, mid and high ranges to provide a comprehensive market overview.

For location-specific salary averages, refer to the Appendix in each guide, which includes percentage adjustments for major U.S. cities.

To download the Brilliant 2026 Salary Guides or to learn more about Brilliant, click here.

