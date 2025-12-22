403
Copper Creek Hardware Named Door Hardware Products Company Of The Year 2025
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Murrieta, CA, USA: Copper Creek Hardware, a trusted leader in residential and commercial door security solutions, is proud to announce its recognition as the Door Hardware Products Company of the Year 2025 by Construction Business Review.
This prestigious accolade distinguishes organizations that have excelled in building industry trust, leadership, and enduring reputation. Copper Creek emerged as the top selection following an exhaustive evaluation by a panel of C-level executives, industry thought leaders, and the Construction Business Review editorial board. The award specifically highlights the overwhelming support and numerous nominations received from subscribers, validating Copper Creek's stellar reputation among peers and customers alike.
Since its founding in 2003 by Tae Lee and John Probst, Copper Creek has been driven by a mission to revitalize the hardware industry through superior craftsmanship and efficient service models. This award serves as a testament to that vision, recognizing the company's success in delivering advanced product features, from standard locksets to the high-end Montana Forge line, at accessible price points.
"We are honored to be recognized for our commitment to innovation and reliability," said a spokesperson for Copper Creek. "This award reflects our dedication to treating customers like family and providing door hardware solutions that builders and homeowners can trust for a lifetime."
For more information about Copper Creek's award-winning products, please visit
About Copper Creek Hardware
Founded in 2003, Copper Creek Hardware is a premier manufacturer of locksets, deadbolts, and door accessories. Committed to correcting industry inefficiencies, Copper Creek delivers professional-grade durability, style, and innovation for both residential and commercial applications.
