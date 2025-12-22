403
Vivekanand Education Society Polytechnic Wins Indian Society For Technical Education Narsee Monjee Award For Best Overall Performance In Maharashtra
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai, 22nd December 2025 - Vivekanand Education Society Polytechnic (VESP), a flagship institution of Vivekanand Education Society (VES), has received the Narsee Monjee Award for Best Overall Performance - Polytechnic (Maharashtra State) by the Indian Society for Technical Education (ISTE). The prestigious award was presented at the ISTE National Annual Convention held in Puducherry. Notably, this marks the second time that VESP has received this distinguished honour, reaffirming its commitment to academic excellence, industry-aligned education, and holistic student development. All the departments of VES Polytechnic has been accredited twice.
The Narsee Monjee Award is one of ISTE's most esteemed recognitions and is presented to polytechnic institutions that demonstrate excellence across academics, governance, industry engagement, innovation, student outcomes, and societal impact. VESP was selected after a rigorous evaluation process that assessed institutional performance, teaching - learning practices, faculty initiatives, student achievements, and contribution to technical education in the state. Over the years, VESP has consistently focused on outcome-based education, skill development, industry-aligned curriculum, and holistic student growth. The institute has actively promoted hands-on learning, entrepreneurship, internships, and value-based education, ensuring students are well-prepared for both higher education and industry careers.
Speaking on the achievement, Vikrant Joshi, Principal, Vivekanand Education Society Polytechnic said, "Winning the ISTE Narsee Monjee Award for the second time is a moment of immense pride for Vivekanand Education Society Polytechnic. This recognition reflects our unwavering commitment to academic excellence, industry relevance, and value-based technical education. At VESP, we believe in empowering students with not just technical skills, but also the mindset, ethics, and confidence required to contribute meaningfully to nation-building."
The award further strengthens VESP's position as one of Maharashtra's leading polytechnic institutions and reinforces Vivekanand Education Society's long-standing legacy of excellence in education, rooted in the ideals of Swami Vivekananda.
User:- Aditi Agarwal
Email:[email protected]
