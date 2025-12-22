403
Kuwait Weightlifting Team Wins 9 Bronze Medals In Qatar-Hosted Tourneys
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, Dec 22 (KUNA) -- The Kuwaiti weight-lifting team won nine bronze medals in the West Asia championship for the juniors, youth and grown-ups and three identical trophies in the Arab youth competition, hosted by Doha.
Mohammad Karam won three bronze medals (71 kg) in the West Asia championship and Issa Al-Shaher followed suit in the Arab championship and bagged an equal number of medals in West Asia competition.
The Qatari capital on Saturday witnessed the launch of three major weightlifting events: the 10th Qatar International Weightlifting Cup 2025, the Arab Weightlifting Championship for youth, juniors and seniors, and the West Asia Weightlifting Championship for the same age categories. (end)
