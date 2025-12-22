403
EU Affirms Full Solidarity With Denmark As US Appoints Envoy To Greenland
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, Dec 22 (KUNA) -- The European Union (EU) said on Monday that it stands in "full solidarity" with Denmark, which currently holds the rotating presidency of the bloc, following US announcement of the appointment of a special envoy to Greenland, a Danish territory.
In a post on X, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Antonio Costa said that "Arctic security remains a key priority for the European Union, and one in which we seek to work with allies and partners."
The EU officials added that "territorial integrity and sovereignty are fundamental principles of international law," stressing that these principles are "essential not only for the European Union, but for nations around the world."
Von der Leyen and Costa affirmed that the European Union "stands in full solidarity with Denmark and the people of Greenland."
For her part, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Kaja Kallas, stated in a post on X that the EU "continues to stand in solidarity with Denmark and Greenland," noting that "Greenland is an autonomous territory within the Kingdom of Denmark and any changes to that status are for Greenlanders and Danes alone to decide."
Kallas added that the EU "expects all our partners to respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of others and to abide by their international commitments, including those enshrined in the United Nations Charter and the North Atlantic Treaty." (end)
