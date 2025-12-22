403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Corpses Of 12 Martyrs Admitted At Gaza Hospitals Over 28 Hours
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GAZA, Dec 22 (KUNA) -- Hospitals across the war-devastated Gaza Strip received corpses of 12 martyrs over the past 48 hours, the local health authorities said on Monday.
They said in a report that batch included bodies of four martyrs, in addition to 20 newly injured Gazans. Meanwhile, paramedics retrieved bodies of eight martyrs from under heaps of rubble in the bombarded areas.
Toll of the aggression since declaring a cease-fire on October 11, 2025, has climbed to 405 martyrs plus 649 injury cases. The total count of the injured has hit 1,115 since declaring the truce.
As to the whole casualties since October 7, 2023, the deaths' number has hit 70,937 and the injured 171,192. (end)
wib
They said in a report that batch included bodies of four martyrs, in addition to 20 newly injured Gazans. Meanwhile, paramedics retrieved bodies of eight martyrs from under heaps of rubble in the bombarded areas.
Toll of the aggression since declaring a cease-fire on October 11, 2025, has climbed to 405 martyrs plus 649 injury cases. The total count of the injured has hit 1,115 since declaring the truce.
As to the whole casualties since October 7, 2023, the deaths' number has hit 70,937 and the injured 171,192. (end)
wib
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Swisxfunded Officially Launches Worldwide - Instant Funding Up To $50,000 Now Available For Global Traders
CommentsNo comment