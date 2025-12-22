403
Kuwait's EPA Personnel, Environmental Police Scramble To Save Seagulls From Poachers
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 22 (KUNA) -- Personnel of the Environment Public Authority (EPA), in collaboration with the Environmental Police, has tackled 17 cases of hunting and seizing seagulls, EPA said on Monday.
Sheikha Al-Ibrahim, EPA's public relations and information director, said in a statement to KUNA that upon a notification from the Public Authority for Agriculture and Fisheries, the EPA and police teams headed to the suspicious place, detained the offenders and took other necessary measures.
The caged birds were released and re-settled in their natural habitats.
EPA noted that Law 100 prohibits hunting, killing, catching, harming, caging any of the wildlife creatures.
Poachers are punished with maximum one year behind iron bars, fine ranging between KD 500 and KD 5,000, or with one of these two penalties. (end)
