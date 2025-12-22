403
Kuwaiti Shooting Team Bags Two More Medals In Arab Tourney
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MUSCAT, Dec 22 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's national shooting team on Monday won two more medals in the Arab Pistol and Rifle Shooting Championship.
The shooters won two bronze medals in the 50m 3 Position Men and Women, lifting number of the bagged trophies to three -- one silver and two bronze.
Head of the Kuwaiti expedition and Secretary General of the Kuwaiti and Arab Shooting Federations Obaid Al-Osaimi said in a telephone contact that Turki Al-Shemmari, Ali Al-Mutairi and Khaled Al-Majed came third in the competition, scoring 58.1704 points, while the Omanis were crowned champions and the Bahrainis won the silver.
Their female peers, Maryam Arzouqi, Ritaaj Al-Ziyadi, and Fajr Al-Dhbaib also ranked third with 41.1659 points, while the Bahrainis were crowned as the champions and the Omanis came second.
The Kuwaiti team on Sunday achieved a strong result by finishing second after intense competition against their counterparts from other Arab countries. The Kuwaiti women trio won the silver yesterday in the 10m Air Rifle division. (end)
