Amiri Diwan Mourns Demise Of Sheikh Sabah Mohammad's Wife


2025-12-22 03:04:11
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 22 (KUNA) -- The Amiri Diwan on Monday mourned death of Nora Abdullah Hamad Al-Salloum, spouse of Sheikh Sabah Mohammad Al-Mubarak Al-Malek Al-Sabah.
Al-Salloum who passed away at the age of 71 will be laid to rest on Tuesday after Asr Prayers. (end)
Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)

