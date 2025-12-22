403
Amiri Diwan Mourns Demise Of Sheikh Sabah Mohammad's Wife
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 22 (KUNA) -- The Amiri Diwan on Monday mourned death of Nora Abdullah Hamad Al-Salloum, spouse of Sheikh Sabah Mohammad Al-Mubarak Al-Malek Al-Sabah.
Al-Salloum who passed away at the age of 71 will be laid to rest on Tuesday after Asr Prayers. (end)
