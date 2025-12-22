403
Information Minister Reviews Grand Media Award's Cmte Work
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 22 (KUNA) -- Minister of Information, Culture and Minister of State for Youth Affairs, Abdulrahman Al-Mutairi, reviewed on Monday the latest developments regarding Kuwait's Grand Media Award, known as Shraa.
The minister also examined the higher committee's operational mechanisms and the most recent updates related to the award.
In a press statement, the Ministry of Information said that this took place during a meeting between Minister Al-Mutairi and the committee's chairman and members, reflecting the commitment to enhancing the quality of media work and establishing standards of excellence and professionalism.
The ministry stated that the meeting discussed preparations for announcing the award winners in early February, in addition to reviewing the evaluation and judging stages and the adopted criteria to ensure transparency and fairness, reflecting the award's prestigious standing as a leading initiative supporting Kuwaiti media creativity.
The statement conveyed Minister Al-Mutairi's praise for the efforts exerted by the chairman and members of the Higher Committee and the working teams, commending the professional role played by the members of the judging panels.
The emphasized the importance of continuing to work as a unified team to achieve the award's objectives and solidify its role in motivating media talent and strengthening the national media message. (end)
