RTA Deploys Drone Technology To Inspect Dubai Metro Tunnels

The Initiative Aims to Enhance Operational Safety and Efficiency

The technology reduces inspection time by 60% and significantly enhances overall inspection efficiency

Dubai. Roads and Transport Authority. 22nd December 2025:

Reflecting its commitment to enhancing operational safety and efficiency, Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has announced the deployment of drone technology to inspect Dubai Metro tunnels, in collaboration with the metro operator, Keolis MHI. The initiative represents a step change in inspection practices and marks the beginning of a new phase of innovation, excellence, and digital advancement in Dubai Metro operations.

Elaborating on the technology, Dawood Alrais, Director of Rail Maintenance at Rail Agency, RTA, said:“The use of this technology has contributed to a 60% reduction in inspection duration, while strengthening operational safety and efficiency and delivering a significant overall improvement in inspection performance. Certain tunnel areas previously posed accessibility challenges and required advance entry arrangements. Today, drone technology allows these areas to be inspected with ease, offering a wider field of vision and the ability to capture high-resolution imagery that enables more detailed and accurate analysis.”

He added:“The technology reduces human risk with an impact that goes beyond to include automated data collection and the generation of digital reports that support improved maintenance and decision-making, while laying the groundwork for the future use of artificial intelligence to analyse captured imagery.”

This innovative transformation represents an important step in RTA's efforts to adopt smart and advanced technologies, in line with the UAE's vision for digital transformation. It contributes to raising levels of operational safety and efficiency, while setting new benchmarks for predictive maintenance and extending asset lifecycle performance.

The initiative also reflects RTA's alignment with its 2024-2030 strategy, which focuses on sustainability, innovation, and service excellence. In addition, it supports the UAE's National Innovation Strategy, aimed at strengthening the country's position among the world's most innovative nations through the adoption of advanced technologies across vital sectors.

Vikas Sardana, Acting Managing Director of Keolis MHI, said:“We are proud at Keolis MHI to support RTA's vision for a smarter, safer, and more efficient transport system. This development reflects our shared commitment to innovation, which not only enhances operational performance but also places the highest priority on the safety of our teams. By adopting new technologies, we contribute to creating a safer working environment and setting modern benchmarks for excellence in the operation of rail transport systems.”

As Dubai continues to lead the transition towards smart mobility, the integration of drone technology into metro operations underscores the emirate's commitment to smart infrastructure, advanced safety standards, and technology-driven excellence. This step demonstrates that Dubai Metro is not only keeping pace with global innovation but actively helping to shape it.

