Datagavel Announces Full Acquisition By Renvent Holdings As Platform Emerges As The Defense Bar's Advantage

ROSWELL, Ga., Dec. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DataGavel, the LegalTech platform built to give defendants a faster, data-driven edge in tort litigation, announced today that co-foundersandhave sold 100% of their equity to affiliates of

Founded by veteran trial lawyers, DataGavel provides defendants and their counsel the structured data, real-time insights, and valuation intelligence they need to make faster, more confident decisions. By transforming fragmented legal information into organized, actionable data, DataGavel helps defense teams reduce costs, shorten evaluation cycles, and improve consistency across tort portfolios.

In 2023, Friedman and O'Neill received ALM's“Legal Innovator” Awards for their work on DataGavel.

A New Standard for Data-Driven Defense

DataGavel gives corporate defendants and their outside counsel a unified command center for tort litigation, featuring:



Real-time visibility into every matter across the portfolio

Dashboards and key metrics that highlight trends, risks, and opportunities

Rapid, comparable valuations generated from aggregated matter data Smart, intuitive reporting tools that streamline communication between corporate stakeholders and defense counsel



The result: defense teams can finally operate with the same precision, speed, and data-rich advantages seen in other areas of litigation.

“We built DataGavel on a simple belief: structured data should drive tort litigation,” said co-founder Johnny Friedman.“Renvent's investment positions DataGavel to accelerate that transformation at scale.”

"From day one, our goal was to make matter reporting and valuation faster, clearer, and more objective for defendants," added co-founder Shane O'Neill. "Renvent is the right partner to take DataGavel into its next phase of growth.”

Renvent Doubles Down on LegalTech

This marks Renvent's second investment in DataGavel and completes its acquisition of the platform. Renvent Managing Partner Tom Friel highlighted the company's momentum:

“With subscribers in 49 states, DataGavel has already demonstrated remarkable product-market fit. We're excited to accelerate its roadmap.”

Ben Turk will continue as President of DataGavel, ensuring continuity and supporting the company's next chapter of innovation.

Following the equity sale, Friedman and O'Neill will no longer hold ownership or governance roles in DataGavel.

About Renvent Holdings LLC

Renvent is a strategic investment firm specializing in software companies operating in high-stakes industries. Renvent partners with founders to scale platform growth and unlock transformative value.

DataGavel is the tort-defense platform redefining how companies and defense counsel manage and value matters. Built on the principles of simplicity, collaboration, and structured data, DataGavel delivers a modern, AI-driven approach to evaluating tort risk quickly, consistently, and intelligently.Learn more at