Best Western Plus Beach View Lodge Earns Certified Autism Centertm Status, Strengthening Carlsbad's City-Wide Initiative

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Best Western Plus Beach View Lodge Carlsbad is now a Certified Autism CenterTM (CAC), a designation awarded by the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES). To earn the accreditation, at least 80% of guest-facing hotel staff underwent autism and sensory training to prepare them to best welcome and assist every guest, including autistic and sensory-sensitive individuals and their families.

“At Best Western Plus Beach View Lodge, our mission has always been to create a welcoming, inclusive environment for every guest who walks through our doors. Earning the Certified Autism CenterTM designation is a meaningful step forward in that commitment,” says Heather Scott, general manager of Best Western Plus Beach View Lodge.“This certification reflects our team's dedication to understanding the diverse needs of travelers and ensuring that individuals with autism and their families feel seen, supported, and truly at ease during their stay. We're proud to be part of a growing movement that champions accessibility, empathy, and hospitality for all.”

By completing the CAC process, Best Western Plus Beach View Lodge joins a wider movement initiated by Visit Carlsbad, helping Carlsbad achieve the Certified Autism DestinationTM (CAD) designation. The CAD designation means visitors have multiple trained and certified options to choose from when in the area, including entertainment, recreation, and lodging.

“Carlsbad's ongoing commitment to becoming a Certified Autism DestinationTM is transforming what travel can look like for so many families,” says Myron Pincomb, IBCCES board chairman.“By earning the Certified Autism CenterTM accreditation, Best Western Plus Beach View Lodge is strengthening the level of understanding, preparedness, and genuine hospitality visitors can expect. This effort doesn't just benefit autistic travelers; it creates a more welcoming, seamless experience for every guest who comes to enjoy Carlsbad's coastal community.”

For more than two decades, IBCCES has been a leader in providing autism, sensory and neurodiversity training and certification for professionals worldwide, including those in healthcare, education, public safety, travel, and corporate sectors. As the only credentialing board offering these programs, IBCCES provides training from subject matter experts and autistic self-advocates, along with long-term support, continuous learning, onsite reviews, and renewal requirements to ensure continued growth and lasting impact.

To further support inclusivity efforts, Best Western Plus Beach View Lodge Carlsbad is featured on the IBCCES Accessibility App, which is free to download. This app provides individuals with a variety of disabilities real-time guidance on certified destinations, sensory-friendly spaces, and tailored recommendations. By connecting users to accessible locations worldwide, the app helps ensure seamless, enjoyable experiences for everyone.

IBCCES also provides access to resources such as AccessibilityCertified and AutismTravel, free online tools for families that list certified locations and professionals. Each organization listed on the site has met IBCCES certification requirements.

About Best Western Plus Beach View Lodge Carlsbad

Best Western Plus Beach View Lodge is a beachfront hotel located in the heart of Carlsbad, California. Independently owned and operated, the hotel combines the consistency of the Best Western Plus brand with the personalized service of a boutique coastal property. Guests enjoy ocean-view accommodations, complimentary breakfast, a heated pool, and easy access to Carlsbad State Beach and Carlsbad Village. The hotel offers ADA-accessible rooms to ensure a welcoming experience for all. Whether visiting for a family vacation, romantic getaway, or coastal road trip, Best Western Plus Beach View Lodge provides a relaxed, sun-soaked stay just steps from the sand. For more information, visit .

About IBCCES

Delivering the global standard for training and certification in the fields of autism, neurodiversity, and accessibility – IBCCES provides a series of certification programs that empower professionals to be industry leaders and improve the outcomes for the individuals they serve. For over two decades, IBCCES has been a global leader, setting the industry standard in autism and cognitive differences training. IBCCES works in over 111 countries and provides training in 8 languages, and its programs have been recognized around the world as the leading benchmark in training and certification.

In addition to individual certification programs, IBCCES partners with cities, destinations, and organizations on initiatives like the Certified Autism DestinationTM (CAD) and Autism Certified CityTM (ACC), ensuring autistic and sensory-sensitive residents and visitors feel welcomed and

safe. Destinations that achieve the CAD designation have completed a specialized program that ensures a multitude of recreation, hospitality and entertainment organizations have completed an autism and sensory-sensitivity training, certification and IBCCES facilities review process. The ACC designation expands on that program and includes IBCCES training and certification for the public safety, education, healthcare and workplace sectors.

IBCCES also created the Accessibility App, AutismTravel, and AccessibilityCertified – free resources for individuals with a variety of neurodiversities and disabilities, listing certified locations and connecting individuals to other resources and each other.