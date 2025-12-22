Phillips Barristers Expand To Prince Edward Island With New Charlottetown Office And Welcomes Indigenous Litigator Andrew Kirk To Lead Atlantic Canada Practice And Co-Counsel $50M E-Gaming Trial

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CHARLOTTETOWN, Prince Edward Island, Dec. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Phillips Barristers PC is proud to announce the opening of its new Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island office, marking a major expansion of the firm's national litigation and Indigenous law practice. The office will be anchored by Andrew Kirk, who joins the firm as Regional Lead.

Andrew, a member of the Six Nations of the Grand River Reserve (Onondaga), is a seasoned litigator with a national reputation for excellence. He has appeared before tribunals and at every level of court, including the Federal Court, the Federal Court of Appeal, and the Supreme Court of Canada, with rich experience in Indigenous law, land and governance, child protection, criminal matters, constitutional issues, and complex class actions.

As part of the firm's senior litigation leadership, Andrew will serve as co-counsel alongside John Kingman Phillips, K.C., on several major national cases, including the $50 million e-gaming lawsuit.

He will also lead Phillips Barristers' Atlantic Canada Indigenous Economic Reconciliation and Land Claims Practice, supporting First Nations, communities, and Indigenous-owned enterprises across the region.

“Andrew brings legal precision, cultural insight, and an unwavering commitment to justice,” said John Phillips, K.C., Founder and Senior Partner.“His leadership strengthens our national Indigenous law practice and reinforces our ongoing mandate: to hold governments fully and firmly to account, and without compromise.”

Andrew earned his LL.B. from Dalhousie University and completed advanced studies at Osgoode Hall Law School's Indigenous Lands and Governance Program. He is called to the Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island Bars and maintains an active litigation practice across Canada.

“This is a defining moment for Indigenous sovereignty and economic reconciliation,” said Andrew Kirk.“Phillips Barristers recognizes that justice is more than litigation-it is building legal and economic pathways for Indigenous communities to thrive. Our work in Charlottetown will reflect that purpose.”

About Phillips Barristers PC

Phillips Barristers PC is a national law firm widely recognized for its ability to uncover evidence, challenge institutional misconduct, and litigate against governments and public bodies when accountability, transparency, and justice are at stake. With national offices, the firm represents communities, organizations, and individuals across Canada in high-impact cases that advance justice, transparency, and reconciliation.

Notable lawsuits include:



Indian Residential Schools Class Action Settlement: John Phillips, K.C., was a key lawyer in negotiating the groundbreaking settlement for survivors of Indian Residential Schools, which was the largest class action settlement in Canadian history at the time.

Gottfriedson Band Reparations Class Action: The firm represented the Survivors and Band Classes in a historic $2.8 billion settlement with the Government of Canada, announced in January 2023. This settlement addresses the collective harm to Indigenous communities, including the loss of language and culture, caused by residential schools.

Federal Indian Residential School Day Scholars Class Action: Phillips was lead counsel for the plaintiffs in the class-action lawsuit for former Indian Residential School day scholars who were excluded from a previous settlement. This action resulted in a $10,000 individual compensation settlement for survivors and a $50 million revitalization fund for healing and culture, approved in October 2021. A subsequent band class settlement, valued at $2.8 billion, was announced in January 2023.

Omar Khadr Settlement: Phillips represented Omar Khadr in a lawsuit against the Canadian government for violations of his rights, resulting in a $10.5 million settlement in 2017.

CSIS Discrimination Lawsuit: The firm acted on behalf of five intelligence officers who sued the Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS) for alleged discrimination and harassment within the agency.

Fontaine v. Canada: Phillips served as counsel in the multi-jurisdictional class action and settlement on behalf of Indian Residential Schools survivors, which led to the landmark Indian Residential Schools Settlement Agreement.

Michael Spavor Legal Action: The firm represents Michael Spavor in ongoing legal matters regarding the Canadian government's handling of his detention in China.

Hudbay Minerals Inc. Human Rights Lawsuits: In October 2024, the firm, alongside co-counsel Klippensteins Barristers & Solicitors, reached a fair and reasonable settlement with Hudbay Minerals Inc. to resolve litigation regarding allegations of human rights abuses at the Fenix mine in Guatemala.

Mefloquine Mass Tort Action: The firm is involved in ongoing representation of Canadian Armed Forces members harmed by the anti-malarial drug Mefloquine.

Scotiabank Vacation Pay Class Action: The firm represents employees in a certified class action lawsuit against the Bank of Nova Scotia regarding the alleged miscalculation of vacation and holiday pay, certified in April 2025. Havana Syndrome Diplomats Litigation: Phillips Barristers represents Canadian diplomats suffering neurological injuries known as“Havana Syndrome,” with plaintiffs seeking $28 million from the Canadian government.

